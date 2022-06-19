Teen launches aviation-themed online clothing store

SALISBURY — A former Salisbury High School student has launched an online aviation-themed apparel store called ABM Adventures.

Aleiah Martin is studying to obtain a private pilot license before graduating high school. She is completing ground school and plans to take the knowledge test in the fall on her 15th birthday. She will embark on her flight training in July before her first solo flight and getting enough hours to acquire a private pilot’s license by 18.

Martin was earlier featured in the Post, when as a Knox Middle School student, she worked to develop a community bike ride at Salisbury Community Park.

Martin’s interest in flying began after visiting the Charlotte Airport’s Overlook Park in spring 2021. She asked her mother to book an introductory flight lesson at the Stanly County Airport. Immediately after the flight, Martin was hooked on learning how to fly planes. Over the past year, she has logged nine hours at various airports in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

ABM Adventures shares various creations designed by Martin and they are available for purchase on Amazon and Bonfire. The apparel line was created to share aviation-themed clothing to empower women, teens, girls and general enthusiasts to continue to share the love of flying.

“I created this line to share my passion for flying and generate revenue to continue my flight training to reach my goal of achieving my private pilot’s license,” Martin said. She plans to attend Elizabeth City State University aviation program after high school graduation.

In 2021, Aleiah was awarded a scholarship from the First in Flight Women In Aviation Chapter to begin her flight training. This summer, she will attend an aviation camp, begin flight training with a Triad-area flight school and enter 10th grade at T.W. Andrews Aviation Academy in High Point.

“It is important to me to share my journey and the numerous people that have helped me along the way. I am only at the beginning and each day I learn there are many people passionate about flying. Never give up and keep looking for supportive people to help you along your aviation adventures,” Martin said. She hopes all young people and adults continue to follow their passions and consider aviation as a career or hobby. Several organizations are available for youth considering aviation including the local EAA Chapter 1083, West Charlotte Youth Aviation Group and First in Flight Women In Aviation Chapter.

To support Martin and follow her flight training journey visit www.linktr.ee/abmadventures.