Spencer mayor joins engineering firm Garver

SPENCER — With the recent addition of North Carolina Water Team Leader Jonathan Williams, Garver has established a presence in the South Atlantic region.

Williams, a life-long North Carolinian and mayor of Spencer, has dedicated his career to providing innovative water and wastewater solutions to communities across his home state. For Garver, he’ll combine his local expertise and the vast resources provided by Garver’s water, wastewater and water technology experts to support communities across the Carolinas.

“We know Jonathan is a great fit because he entered the water and wastewater industry to make the Carolinas an even better place to live, work, and play,” said Garver Director of Water Services Jeff Sober in a news release. “With us, he’ll bring the full resources, expertise, and integrated planning process that create customized solutions for all of our clients.”

Over the last decade, Williams has worked with municipal and industrial clients on a wide range of water and wastewater projects, covering the span of the treatment cycle and critical rehabilitation of infrastructure.

“I’ve watched this region grow and develop,” Williams said. “I understand the complexities we’re facing in the various geographical regions of the Carolinas and I know how to address the challenges associated with each. Whatever a project requires, I will customize a solution that meets the needs of my clients.”

“Jonathan’s passion and commitment to the Carolinas helps him understand the needs of utilities and communities in the region,” said East Region Water Team Leader Brian Shannon. “He’s great at finding a balanced solution that meets client needs but also preserves the beauty and integrity of this part of the country.”

Named one of the Engineering News-Record’s 2022 Top Young Professionals in the Southeast, Williams will be based in Concord.