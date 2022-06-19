Salisbury Audiology adds sound wall

By Susan Shinn Turner

For the Salisbury Post

When Dr. April Robbins Pittman was pondering ways to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her business, Salisbury Audiology, she came up with a simple but meaningful tribute.

Pittman asked family, friends, and patients to name their favorite sounds. Then she had two “sound walls” created — one in the front office and one in the sound booth room.

“We got more than 150 responses,” says Pittman, 42, “and then we had a graphic designer create the words on decal paper for us.”

The sound walls have been a huge hit with patients. Pittman says they always seek out the words they submitted.

And Pittman’s words, too, are included in the mix: “Grayce’s laughing,” “Appalachian fight song” and “Disney music” are among her favorite sounds.

Other words you’ll see on the walls include “ocean waves,” “rain,” “bacon sizzling,” “a basketball swishing through the net,” “the crack of a baseball bat,” and “baby’s giggles.”

Pittman says her patients like how unique the sound walls are.

“It helps people remember how important hearing is — how it affects our quality of life. We hear nature and we hear our family and friends. People may realize they’re not hearing friends and family, but forget about things like birds singing or music. Hearing grandchildren is one reason people want to get hearing aids, and they say it’s the most beautiful thing they hear.”

Pittman offers a range of services, including diagnostic testing for all ages, hearing aids, hearing protection, industrial screenings for local employers, and compensation/pension evaluation for veterans. She also has a contract with the VA to provide audiology services there.

Pittman opened her office on Feb. 7, 2007, nine months after the birth of her daughter Grayce. Now a rising junior at Carson High School, Grayce, 16, loves the theater program there.

Away from work, Pittman enjoys spending time with Grayce and her parents, Benny and Cathy Robbins. She also enjoys traveling, especially to Disney World.

Salisbury Audiology is located at 310 Statesville Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday. For more information, call 704-633-6775 or visit salisburyaudiology.com.