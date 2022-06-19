Rotary Club awards $68,000 in scholarships

SALISBURY — Each year the Salisbury Rotary Club provides scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC), Catawba College or Livingstone College.

Each of the seven high schools in Rowan-Salisbury Schools are given two $2,000 scholarships to RCCC, and Catawba and Livingstone Colleges are each provided two $10,000 scholarships for incoming freshmen, one male and one female.

When the Rotary Club began offering scholarships in 1988, they were presented to graduating high school seniors across Rowan County. In 2013, the club’s Scholarship Trust Fund committee decided instead to support the three local colleges, RCCC, Catawba and Livingstone.

Students across the Rowan-Salisbury Schools spectrum who have elected to attend RCCC and received a $2,000 scholarship include:

Juan Sanchez Vazquez and McKenzie Smith from Rowan Early College; Destiny Wilson and Kari Peeler from East Rowan; Stormy Cline and Madison Morgan from Jesse Caron; Amani Everhart and Mya Polk from North Rowan; Bethzabe Carson Cruz from Salisbury; Amanda Brown and Emma Owen from South Rowan; and Tania Lazcano Marcelino and Daxary Herrer from West Rowan.

Scholarship recipients for Catawba and Livingstone will be selected by the colleges closer to the start of the fall semester.