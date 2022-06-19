Old Carolina Brick being featured on ‘How America Works’

Mike Rowe’s “How America Works” show on Fox Business Network will be spotlighting the brick industry in Salisbury and Old Carolina Brick Company on Monday at 8 p.m. The show visited for the episode.

While most brick makers rely on automation, the workers at Old Carolina still create theirs the old fashioned way: by hand. But with building booms spurring higher demand, they too must belt out bricks faster than ever before. The show is part of Fox Business Network’s new second season of FBN Prime, which debuted earlier this spring.

Rowe will lead off the new FBN Prime season as host, narrator, and executive producer of How America Works. The hour-long program, which takes an in-depth look at the skilled workforce across the country and the complicated systems that keep our infrastructure operational, will spotlight industries including law enforcement, beef, textiles and others. Rowe brings years of professional and philanthropic experience as he highlights the unsung heroes who help make American life work so seamlessly.