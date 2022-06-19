Letters to the editor: June 19

Cannon Ballers shoot themselves in the foot

Like previous writers, I was saddened to learn that the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have plans to host “Pride Night” to celebrate homosexuality. I too have enjoyed many games there in a family friendly atmosphere, welcoming to all.

Now before the letter writers begin their coordinated rebuttals, let me say that I’m not offended or hurt, and I don’t hate anyone. Like most reasonable people, I now accept each person’s right to the lifestyle they choose. But therein lies the rub — acceptance was obviously not the homosexual political machine’s ultimate objective, and legalization of same-sex marriage was not the end goal. Now, the push is to force teaching that homosexuality and transgenderism is normal and desirable — to children as young as kindergarten. A message of casual acceptance has morphed into one of active promotion. Those woke cities, media organizations, companies, churches and others who have been coerced into “celebrating Pride” now find themselves accomplices, promoting what is unhealthy — mentally, spiritually and physically for individuals, and ultimately destructive to our society

For that reason, the Cannon Ballers will have shot themselves in the foot, and in the process wounded their host city, Kannapolis, that has done such a great job of reinventing itself as a welcoming place for all to enjoy.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury

AP is not truth in newspapers

The AP, also known as the Associated Press, is the primary source for this newspaper to news outside of the Salisbury area. It is the main reference for other papers and TV networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN as well. The Associated Press is also, in my opinion, the most biased. Gone are the days of straight, truthful news reporters like Walter Cronkite and Huntley and Brinkley. Now you have news opinion talking heads. If you really desire to find out what is going on in our country and the world, you need an unfiltered source.

A year ago, I was introduced to The Epoch Times, a newspaper that follows a strict truth and tradition format. The news articles are separated into nation and world in the front of the A section. Opinion articles appear in the back of the A section. Truth and opinion are separated. Photos are labeled as to the date and location of where they were taken. No mistaking the full scale riots of 2020 for a “peaceful protest.” There is also a mind and body section, a life and tradition section and a home section. For information, just Google The Epoch Times.

I am a subscriber to the Salisbury Post, primarily for the local news and events. Lately there have been many letters and articles published here that seek to fracture us as a nation. Instead of one nation under God, some in our country want to divide us into groups: gay, straight, black, white, hispanic, liberal, conservative and the list goes on. Remember: One nation under God means any God or no God, if that is your choice.

The United States will always have enemies; nations that seek to destroy us. Divide and conquer. That is their strategy. We cannot let that happen. We must pull together as a nation. A United States.

Whether the Salisbury Post decides to print my letter remains to be seen. If they do, it will demonstrate that they too are fair and impartial

— Drue Gillis

China Grove