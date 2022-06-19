Developer seeking approval for new Dollar General on Mooresville Road

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider a request that would pave the way for the construction of a Dollar General at the intersection of Mooresville and Briggs roads.

The developer of the retail store is requesting a Special Non-Residential Intensity Allocation, which would permit the project to exceed the allowed 12% built-upon area (buildings, pavement, gravel, etc.) limitation requirement of the Back Creek/Sloans Creek watershed and allow up to 70% built-upon area for the project.

The request comes from Teramore Development on behalf of property owner Greer Goodman. Teramore Development is the same company that received rezoning approval from the Salisbury City Council in April to develop a Dollar General on Old Mocksville Road. While that project did receive some citizen support, it was widely and vehemently opposed by many residents. Those against the project printed anti-Dollar General signs and started an online petition in attempts to dissuade city council from voting in its favor.

The property at Mooresville and Briggs roads was rezoned from rural residential to commercial, business and industrial in 2020 despite similar concerns from residents, who correctly anticipated the impending arrival of a Dollar General. At the time, one resident told the Rowan County Planning Board that “I think we’re all concerned that we do not want another Dollar General.” The planning board unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning. Rowan County Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning by a 4-1 vote, with Vice Chair Jim Greene opposing the rezoning. The plot of land is located one the county’s regional nodes, which allows for commercial use.

The Dollar General would be 10,665 square feet, according to a site plan. The only entrance to the store would be on Briggs Road. The plan submitted to the Rowan County Planning Department indicates that 19 red maples trees will be planted between the store and Mooresville and Briggs roads and 23 evergreen trees will be planted along the northern property line.

The facade of the store would match the Dollar General in Woodleaf, according to Teramore Development.

The new Dollar General would be located a little less than four miles from the existing Dollar General at 2112 Mooresville Road. More than a dozen Dollar General stores are already located in Rowan County.

If the board approves the SNIA request, the developer will not need any additional approvals from commissioners before starting on the project. The SNIA procedures do not require a public hearing.