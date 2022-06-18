Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion coming June 30-July 4

DENTON — The Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion returns to the Denton FarmPark June 30-July 4 for its 52nd year.

This year’s antique tractor festival will feature the J I Case Heritage Foundation. The threshing machine company was founded by Jerome Increase Case in 1842. By the late 19th century, Case was one of the largest builders of steam engines, traction engines, threshing machines and other harvesting equipment. The company set a standard in the farm equipment industry. The J.I. Case Heritage Foundation began in 1987 to promote and preserve our nation’s agricultural heritage, specifically Case items.

A golf cart parade will be held July 4 at 5 p.m.

“Campers or anyone with a golf cart are encouraged to decorate their golf cart in celebration of America’s independence and ride in the parade,” Karen Loflin Miller, FarmPark co-owner, said in a news release.

On Saturday, July 2, the new Threshers’ Queen will be collecting full size Kleenex, body wash and toothpaste at each gate. Anyone bringing those items will get $2 off admission and the items will go to the local nursing home, Mountain Vista Health Park.

On June 30, Virginia bluegrass artist Olivia Jo performs at 1 p.m., followed by country group, the W.D. Band, at 3 p.m.

July 1 features Denton-based Caroline Owens & Company performing bluegrass at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and country artist Jimmy Fortune, (formerly with the Statler Brothers) at 8 p.m.

On July 2, the W.D. Band will perform at 3 p.m., Monroeville will perform at 6 p.m. and the Brad Hudson Band at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 3, showcases gospel music with performances by Lakeside Bluegrass Gospel at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Jordan Family Band at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Joseph Habedank at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On July 4, bluegrass band Just Cauz performs at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and country artist Ronnie McDowell at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The annual tractor ride is on June 29 at 9 a.m. through Denton and surrounding areas to raise funds for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.

An auction will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children on June 30 at 6 p.m.

Admission includes all entertainment, demonstrations and exhibits. Adults: $18, under 12: $6, preschool: free. Military personnel receive $2 off admission with ID.

For more information, contact Denton FarmPark, 1072 Cranford Road, Denton, at 336-859-2755 or visit dentonfarmpark.com.