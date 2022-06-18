Library Notes: Carolina Raptor Center visits the library during Summer Reading Week 3

Rowan Public Library

Take flight with the Carolina Raptor Center at Rowan Public Library! Beginning Monday, June 20, each RPL branch will take turns hosting the Carolina Raptor Center educators and their presentation about special birds of prey. These avian visitors and their human companions are set to perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 20; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 21; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 22; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 23. This program is part of the 2022 “Ocean of Possibilities” Summer Reading Big Show program series, which is designed for school age children.

Located in the Latta Nature Preserve in Huntersville, the Carolina Raptor Center (CRC) consists of a self-guided Raptor trail featuring more than 20 species of live raptors. The CRC is a nonprofit organization and educational center dedicated to the conservation of raptors, with a focus on rehabilitating injured or orphaned raptors and teaching visitors of all ages about birds of prey — from what makes raptors unique among birds to why their habitats deserve protection and environmental stewardship.

Just who-ooooo might live at the CRC? Owls, such as the tiny tufted eastern screech owl; eagles, such as the majestic bald eagle; falcons, including the fastest creature on earth — peregrine falcons; along with ravens, vultures, hawks and more. And the CRC’s traveling skilled educators, accompanied by their amazing animal ambassadors, visit schools, camps, day cares, and summer reading programs at libraries like the Rowan Public Library. These educators, feathered and otherwise, give students of all ages an up-close on-the-glove wonder-filled experience with birds of prey.

School-age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through 5th graders, though all ages are welcome. Programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.

Other programs for children coming this week include “Books, Babies & Toddlers” (Infants to 36 months) and “Summer Storytime” (Preschool). These programs will be held outdoors as weather permits and hosted by each RPL branch. Check out Books, Babies & Toddlers on Monday, June 20, at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesday, June 21, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, June 22, at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 23, at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m. Summer Storytimes (Preschool) will be held on Monday, June 20, at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesday, June 21, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesday, June 22, at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursday, June 23, at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Also coming this week for children is Checkers Library TV episode 4, “Our Earth and Our Home,” which will be released on Wednesday, June 22, at 9 a.m. Checkers the inventor and Snoozer the robot travel to a river clean-up effort to play their part in keeping the earth clean. Join them on this thrilling adventure as they magically transport into two earth themed books and do an Earth-hat craft! This new video will be released on the library’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary). You may also follow the link at bit.ly/CheckersSummer22 for access to the videos. For more information about “Deep Sea Readers” or Checkers Library TV, email Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Summer Reading programs for teens ages 11-17 (rising 6th-12th graders) are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesday, June 21, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesday, June 22, at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursday, June 23, at RPL East (Rockwell). This week, teens are invited to play “Human Battleship,” the classic game of naval strategy, but on a much larger scale. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Teens, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Readers of all ages are invited to register for Summer Reading. Participants are encouraged to continue tracking and logging their reading hours via READsquared or paper logs to win prizes! To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2022, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.