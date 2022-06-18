Historic Salisbury Foundation’s History On Tap returns for summer

From the Historic Salisbury Foundation:

SALISBURY — Historic Salisbury Foundation invites the public to its eighth annual summer event series: History on Tap (H.O.T.) during the “H.O.T.” summer months of June, July and August.

The HSF invites active and potential members to cool off by sampling local craft beer while exploring several of the community’s more interesting historic places and spaces. Participants will see — and taste — the real Salisbury.

The 2022 H.O.T. series will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month — June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25. There is no charge for the H.O.T. events, though donations are welcome. New Sarum Brewery is sponsoring beer samples and Greg Rapp of Salisbury Real Estate is the event sponsor for all three sessions.

The series will launch on Thursday, June 23, with a special insider tour of The Salisbury on 121 W Council St. Be one of the first of the public to explore a vision for the urban living space in this beautiful 1920s art-deco downtown landmark.

On Thursday, July 28, the series will continue at Alley and Main, formerly the Textile Products building on Main St. This property was recently purchased by the Campions and they plan to convert it into luxury downtown apartments.

The finale will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Bell Block building, a well-known local landmark on Main Street, downtown. This endeavor will also be turned into prime-spot apartments downtown. Attendance is limited and the H.O.T. events are often sold out. Please register by going to the “History on Tap” page at www.historicsalisbury.org. For more details on the series, sponsorship opportunities, or other HSF events, follow Historic Salisbury Foundation on Facebook, visit its website or call at 704-636-0103.

Historic Salisbury Foundation is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to preserve, protect and revitalize the historic fabric of Salisbury and Rowan County. Anyone interested in the Historic Salisbury Foundation may contact the foundation at 704-636-0103 or by e-mail at office@historicsalisbury.org. The foundation receives no tax money for operations and all donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.