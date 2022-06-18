Blotter for June 18

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police received a report of a burglary on Camelot Drive between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

• A resident reported a wallet was stolen from a car on East Innes Street between 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Total estimated loss $50.

• A burglary was reported on Fulton Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Total estimated loss $450.

• Police received a report of a theft from a car on East Innes Street between 10:10 p.m. Wednesday and 3:50 a.m. Thursday. Total estimated loss $100.

• Matthew Wesley Miller, 28, of Salisbury was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Vanessa Sue Justus, 35, of Salisbury was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Rowan County Sheriffs Office reports

• Deputies received a report of a larceny from Percy Lane in Rockwell at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

• A resident of Redmon Road on Cleveland reported three horse-drawn walking plows valued at $500 were stolen sometime between 7 p.m. June 8 and 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

