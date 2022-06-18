Ann Farabee column: Trust

By Ann Farabee

There are goals we will not accomplish. There are problems we will not overcome.

We will not be everything for everyone that we want to be. We will not do everything for everyone that we want to do.

We need to stop — being so hard on ourselves. We were never promised a perfect and problem free life.

Job 14:1 says, “Man, who is born of woman, is short of days and full of trouble.”

Short of days? Full of trouble?

That reality comes across as a bit gloomy, doesn’t it? But, Psalm 118:24 tells us that this is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.

It does not say we should rejoice and be glad in it. It says we will rejoice and be glad in it.

So — short of days. And — full of trouble. Rejoice and be glad in it.

It seemingly comes down to one word — trust! Trust gives us the power to rejoice and be glad in it!

When my children were toddlers and I would hold them tightly in my arms while in the pool or ocean, they would still sometimes be fearful. When that happened, they would hold on to me a little more tightly, because they knew deeper waters were starting to surround them.

The deeper the water got, the more afraid they were. Until they went all the way in. Once they went all the way in — they never wanted to get out. They would beg to go a little deeper because they soon realized they had trust. Trust had been gained and there was no stopping them.

Is that how we are with trust?

Once we completely trust that Jesus will carry us in his arms through the deep and troubled waters of our lives, we will be able to rejoice and be glad in it — not just some days — but every day.

There is a peace that enters our spirit that we cannot explain. It is called the peace of God. It is called trust.

Lord, we don’t understand how you can bring such peace in our lives. It is a peace that passes our understanding. We don’t understand how you can take our lives that are short of days and full of trouble, and give us the power to rejoice and be glad in it, as we trust in you. Help us to remember that this is the day that you have made. Remind us to use it for your glory. Amen

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.