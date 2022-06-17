Spencer adopts $5 million budget

SPENCER — Spencer adopted a $5 million budget Tuesday that will carry the town through the next fiscal year.

The budget was adopted as presented with no change to the town’s tax rate.

The money is split into two sections, as is typical for municipal budgets, between expenditures by department and Powell Bill funds for local road maintenance.

The town’s largest piece of revenue comes from property taxes, totaling $1.7 million, followed by $1 million in sales tax. An exceptional source of revenue in the budget this year is

$1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The property tax rate remained the same at 65.5 cents per $100 of valuation.

Town manager Peter Franzese thanked the town staff and board for their input on the budget process and the board approved adopting the document unanimously.

Mayor Jonathan Williams thanked Franzese and budget officer John Sofley for their work on the budget.

The board also adopted a capital reserve fund. Franzese said over time the fund will allow the town to have cash in place for projects whether for buildings, properties, technology or vehicle replacements.

Creating the capital reserve was also approved unanimously.

• The board extended its agreement with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to continue to use deputies to cover shifts as needed for the town. Franzese said the town anticipates using sheriff’s deputies less than it did for the previous six months. The town originally contracted with the office after several officers departed late last year.

Franzese told the board the town has no obligation to use the office’s services for any specific amount of time. The town has hired several new officers recently who are going through field training.

• Special Projects Planner Joe Morris updated the town on its recent park projects. He told the board the Yadkin River trailhead project will begin this month and at the end of the month the town will hold an on-site meeting with potential bidders with a bid opening on July 21. He said the goal is to award a bid in August and begin construction in September with a build period of 90-120 days.

Morris said the town is also working on a stream restoration project to remove debris from a section of the creek and working on improving creek access. Morris said the project may be combined with other work happening in the county.

• The board adopted a new comprehensive land use plan to comply with the state’s general statutes chapter 160D, which is intended to streamline zoning practices across the state.