DAR Good Citizens

The Elizabeth Maxwell Steele Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has presented the 2021-2022 Good Citizen Award to high school seniors Jacob Ritchie, Colin Donaldson, Regan Roakes, Hannah Freeman, Madison Morgan, Sydney Steelman, Antonio Cerritos Asencio, Suzanna Cross. These students have been chosen by their schools for exemplifying the quality s of a good citizen; dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Jacob Ritchie, the son of Jason and Jennifer Ritchie, is a 2022 graduate of South Rowan High School. He aspires to play collegiate baseball while pursuing a degree in Exercise Science or Sports Medicine.

Colin Donaldson, the son of Traci and Seamus Donaldson, is a graduate of Salisbury High School. Colin plans to major in chemistry or biology and pursue a medical degree in oncology.

Regan Roakes, the daughter of Robert and Suzanne Roakes, is a graduate of West Rowan High School. She plans to pursue a degree in business management.

Hannah Freeman is a graduate of North Rowan High School. She plans to pursue a degree in Exercise Science with a goal of becoming a physical therapist.

Madison Morgan, daughter of Dwayne and Carla Morgan, is a graduate of Jesse Carson High School. She plans to attend Southern Wesleyan University to study youth and children’s ministry.

Sydney Steelman, daughter of Virginia Steelman, is a graduate of East Rowan High School. Sydney plans attend High Point University and explore careers in counseling, psychology, behavioral science and law.

Antonio Cerritos Asencio is the son of Nancy Asencio and Francis Cerritos.He is a graduate of Rowan County Early College. He would like to transfer to UNC-C and major in civil engineering.

Suzanna Cross, Daughter of Dorothy-Jane Cross, is a graduate of North Hills Christian School. She plans to attend Grand Canyon University for a master’s degree in nursing.

Collegiate Honors

Elizabeth Bailey Fisher, of Salisbury, graduated from Wofford College with a bachelor’s degree in studio art.

Madeline Gregory, of Kannapolis, graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration.

Mercy Kreul, of Spencer, graduated from the University of Alabama with a master’s degree.