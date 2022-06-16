Security guard shot in attempted robbery

SALISBURY – A 34-year-old security guard was shot as three men attempted to rob a fish arcade on South Main Street on Wednesday night.

The guard was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to reports, three men entered the business about 9:15 p.m. with the intention of robbing the store when someone ended up shooting the guard.

No description of suspects was available but police did confirm there is video from the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.