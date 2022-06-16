Faith Board of Aldermen adopts ARPA policies and accepts proposed budget with no tax increase

FAITH — The Town of Faith approved a budget proposal that will result in no increase in the tax rate and plans to accept the American Rescue Plan Act grant policies.

The current mill rate of 41 cents per $100 of valuation will not change under the town budget of $256,000 for the upcoming year. After reviewing, the board voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget before it goes to state.

Board of aldermen member Jayne Lingle updated the board on the progress of receiving Faith’s ARPA grant, stating she and Town Clerk Karen Fink are working together to complete the last of the paperwork before sending a proposal for approval to the state. Additionally, required policies needed to be adopted before the town could use the grant funds.

According to Fink, the town currently plans to use the funds to replace a loss in revenue.

In other topics discussed:

A homeowner of a property on Gardner Street in Faith approached the board during the 6:40 p.m. public hearing about traffic concern regarding the rezoning of Faith Charter LLC’s newly obtained property which included an access road. Zoning officer Samuel Henline said the road will connect to the quarry portion of the school to the new addition with the pods to relieve traffic on Faith Road when taking students to and from the building. He described the road as being “state-standard and wide” with the room for emergency vehicles to have access. Henline also confirmed buffers will be put in place as they are required. With this strategy, he said this could reduce pick up and drop off time to a maximum of 15 minutes but the main goal is to bring the school property into compliance. The homeowner said she was satisfied with these answers.

The Board of Aldermen voted to approve the rezoning plan.