College baseball: Honeycutt gets tryout for USA Baseball

UNC Sports Information

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) has accepted an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30 to July 4.

USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9 to 15.

As a freshman this past season, Honeycutt set the Carolina single-season home run record and became the first player in school history with 20 home runs (25) and 20 stolen bases (29) in the same season; one of only two players nationally to record the feat in 2022. He finished the season ranked second in the ACC in stolen bases and fourth in home runs.

Honeycutt was named to the Collegiate Baseball and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-America teams and named to the ACC All-Freshman Team as well as third team all-conference. He posted a final slash line of .296/.409/.672 leading the Heels in home runs, OPS (1.081), RBIs (57), runs (66), stolen bases, total bases (166), and triples (4).

Honeycutt is the 17th different Tar Heel to participate with the USA Collegiate National Team and the first to earn an invite to the Collegiate Team training camp since former UNC pitcher Gianluca Dalatri in 2017.

The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary at 7 p.m. on June 30. The Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) will host games two, three, and four. The first pitches of games two and four are set for 6:35 p.m. on July 1 and 3, respectively, and game three will start at 5:05 p.m. ET. Training Camp will conclude with the series finale on July 4 at Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, in Charlotte with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. ET. All five games of the series will be available to watch on USABaseball.com.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 8 a.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to close out group play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15.