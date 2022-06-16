Blotter: June 16

Salisbury Police

Police received a report of a counterfeit $20 being passed to a taxi driver in Salisbury on June 15.

An assault was reported on June 15 on East Council Street about 6:50 p.m. June 15.

Matthew Wesley Miller, 28, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on June 15.

Rowan County Sheriffs Office

A resident reported the theft of a gun and a credit card from a car on Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell between 8 a.m. June 9 and 9:12 p.m. June 14. Estimated total loss was $700.

Deputies received a report of a stolen car from Highway 601 in Salisbury between 10 and 11:16 pm. June 14.

Akira Danyeio Plough, 37, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods June 14.

Brendan Lee Seager, 27, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/obstruction on June 14.

Taylor Marie Bonney, 22, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/obstruction on June 14.

Devon Tyler Morrison, 25, of Granite Quarry, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Billy Ray Redmond, 43, of Woodleaf, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Clarence William West, 53, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with communicating threats.