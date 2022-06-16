Annual Fire Truck Festival returns to the N.C. Transportation Museum

SPENCER — One of the most popular events in Spencer each year is returning on Saturday as the Fire Truck Festival makes its way back to the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer.

The festival is the largest single-day-event at the museum each year and crowds arrive from around Rowan County and beyond in order to see the attractions.

This year, in keeping with its legacy of community involvement around the region, the museum will welcome families to enjoy a wide variety of activities including an inflatable safety house, an obstacle course, jaws of life demonstrations, a discovery map for children, story time, a firefighter’s water ball competition, a N.C. Forestry Service booth and pumper demonstrations from the Charlotte Fire Department.

A collection of antique and modern day fire trucks will also be on display for visitors throughout the day.

In one of the highlights of the event, children can participate in the Lil’ Mr. and Ms. Firefighter Costume Contests at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Train rides will be available hourly throughout the day from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. and can be combined with general admission for $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/military, $10 for children 3-12 years of age, and free for members and children under age 3.

General admission without the train ride is half the cost of combination tickets.

There will be a firefighter-themed flea market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside the Back Shop of the museum as well and fire related memorabilia will be available for purchase from collectors and dealers.

The festivities will conclude with the People’s Choice Awards Presentation at 2:30 p.m. and then the popular fire truck parade starting at 3:15 p.m.

More information about the festival can be found online at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/fire-truck-festival or by calling 704-636- 2889.