Rowan County moved to riskier COVID-19 community level as positive cases increase

SALISBURY — Rowan County has been moved from the Center for Disease Control’s low/green COVID-19 community level to the medium/yellow level, indicating a recent increase in the number of local COVID-19 cases and a greater health risk.

In the past two weeks, Rowan has had 555 positive cases reported, according to the Health Department. That doesn’t account for at-home testing, meaning there are likely more positive cases than reported. Communities reporting at least 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days automatically qualify for the medium risk designation.

The COVID-19 community level tool helps people decide what preventative steps they should take, based on the latest COVID-19 data in their community. Levels are either low, medium or high and are determined by looking at the number of hospital beds being used, the number of hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. This recent change from low to medium in Rowan County reflects a significant increase in positive cases.

In counties that are designated as medium/yellow, the CDC recommends the following:

• If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other safety precautions

• Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Get tested if you have symptoms

Rowan County Public Health encourages people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. Additionally, the department is encouraging people to practice the three Ws (wearing a mask, washing hands and watching physical distance) if they are in large crowds, traveling to other areas where the risk is medium or high, inside buildings where the ventilation may not be as good, and/or around high-risk individuals.

More information about where to get tested in Rowan County is available at www.rowancountync.gov.

The Health Department is still carrying out its #RowanSTRONGER campaign. More information about the campaign can be found online at www.rowancountync.gov.