Nazareth Child & Family Connection holding steak dinner, giveaway on June 25

ROCKWELL — Steaks, beach music and the chance to win $2,000 and other prizes are all on the menu for the 28th annual $2,000 giveaway benefiting Nazareth Child & Family Connection on June 25.

The giveaway, held at the Rowan Shriners Club, is one of Nazareth’s major annual fundraising events that helps the nonprofit continue its commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families.

“This is always an awesome evening. It’s an opportunity to have a good time with friends, help our cause at Nazareth and have a delicious dinner,” said Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection, in a news release. “We’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s one of my favorite things we do every year. It gives us an opportunity to share what we do at Nazareth with folks and have a great time together.”

The evening costs $100 per couple, which includes dinner for two and entry into a drawing for $2,000 in cash. Other prizes include a Dempsey Essick print, an ocean-front beach vacation at Oak Island, and earrings and a necklace donated by Hayes Jewelers.

The evening begins with a social gathering at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. There will also be live music by Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot, a beach music band from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

To purchase tickets, call 704-279-5556 or email hcrigler@nazcfc.org.

About Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury and Lexington serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs. Nazareth offers an array of services, including family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, day treatment for elementary and middle school children, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson and Stanly counties. If you would like more information about giving or volunteering at Nazareth, please contact Hugo Crigler, director of development, at 704-279-5556 ext. 113 or by emailing hcrigler@nazcfc.org.