Blotter for June 15

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• Deputies took a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Barger Road in Salisbury between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:49 a.m. Monday. Estimated loss was $800.

• A resident of Brison Road in Woodleaf reported a trailer was stolen between 5:28 p.m. on Sunday and 5:28 a.m. Monday. Total estimated value of trailer was $400.

• Deputies say residents on Woodland Drive in China Grove reported a burglary of the garage, between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:50 p.m. Monday, with a total estimated loss of property of $750.

• Deputies responded to a report of a bullet through a window of a residence on Millbridge Road in China Grove about 9:48 p.m. Sunday.

• A China Grove resident reported she was the victim of an electronic scam between 9 a.m. June 8 and 6 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being defrauded of $4,600.

• A resident of Bedford Lane inRockwell reported a theft between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday. Total estimated loss was $220.

• Yota Renee Price, 32, was arrested on W. Liberty Street in Salisbury and charged with second-degree trespassing.