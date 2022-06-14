Streets around Bell Tower Green closing for Juneteenth

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — West Fisher, South Jackson and South Church streets will be closed Saturday-Sunday, June 18-19, for the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP Juneteenth Celebration at Bell Tower Green. The event celebrates Juneteenth with music, vendors and children’s activities with the theme this year of “Celebrating our legacy, Cultivating our future.” Times as noon-7 p.m. Saturday and 3-6 p.m. Sunday. For more details, contact info@salisburyrowannaacp.org.

 

 

Comments

More Local Events

Salisbury Pride Festival returning with this year’s events at Bell Tower Green

Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival scheduled for July 23

Pops at the Post: Salisbury Symphony to celebrate community spirit

D-Day remembrance event returns to Price of Freedom Museum on June 4

Print Article