Streets around Bell Tower Green closing for Juneteenth

SALISBURY — West Fisher, South Jackson and South Church streets will be closed Saturday-Sunday, June 18-19, for the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP Juneteenth Celebration at Bell Tower Green. The event celebrates Juneteenth with music, vendors and children’s activities with the theme this year of “Celebrating our legacy, Cultivating our future.” Times as noon-7 p.m. Saturday and 3-6 p.m. Sunday. For more details, contact info@salisburyrowannaacp.org.