State briefs: Two killed, four hurt when car hits golf cart just north of Statesville

STATESVILLE (AP) — A man and 5-year-old boy were killed and four others were critically injured Monday night when a car crossed the center line on a North Carolina road and hit a golf cart, officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers responded north of Statesville, news outlets reported. A Honda Accord crossed the center line and crashed into a golf cart that was traveling in the opposite direction, the highway patrol said.

Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, who was driving the golf cart, and golf cart passenger Bentley Marlowe, 5, of Statesville, both died at the scene, officials said. Investigators have not said how the are related.

Four other passengers, ages 26, 16, 13 and 2, were flown to hospitals with critical injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Honda, Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville, was not injured and was charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, officials said. Harmon was expected to appear in court by video Tuesday morning.

Girl drowns after climbing over locked pool gate

GASTONIA (AP) — A North Carolina girl drowned last weekend after climbing over the gate at a neighbor’s swimming pool, police said.

Gastonia police officers and fire and rescue personnel were called to a home on South Emerson Street on Saturday afternoon for a report of a possible drowning in a backyard above-ground pool, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Family members had pulled 6-year-old Za’myah Judge from the water and were attempting life-saving measures before first responders arrived and took over. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Foul play is not suspected in Judge’s death. Detectives’ preliminary investigation found that the girl stacked several chairs against her next-door neighbor’s locked pool gate, climbed over and entered the water, police said. Her brother told investigators that he ran for help when he didn’t see her resurface.

Fire department saves dog from flooded car

CURRITUCK (AP) — A dog trapped inside a car that was flooded and upside down in a canal in North Carolina survived for 20 minutes before volunteer firefighters rescued it, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday about an overturned vehicle in a canal in Moyock. When firefighters arrived, they found a convertible sports car and the driver, who was out of the vehicle.

The dog was said to be missing, according to the post.

The department said firefighters reported hearing a whimpering sound coming from the car. A towing company overturned the car to help the volunteers gain access. The dog was found under the dash floorboard, where the volunteers say there was an air pocket.