Salisbury Police Department

• Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Holly Avenue between 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. overnight between June 10 and 11. Total estimated loss was $293,

• A theft from a motor vehicle on East Innes Street was reported on June 12 at 8 p.m. Total estimated loss was $385.

• A resident reported a theft from a motor vehicle on East Innes Street between 1 and 7 a.m. June 12. Total estimated loss was $660.

• Officers received a report of a stolen car from South Ellis Street between 10:30 p.m. June 12 and 1:10 a.m. June 13.

• Shawn Douglas Parish, 48, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired on Mooresville Road on June 11.

Rowan County Sheriffs Office

• On June 10, deputies responded at approximately 3:50 a.m. to Lippard Road for a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

• A burglary was reported on East N.C. Hwy. 152 in China Grove on June 10 around 9:30 a.m.

• A resident reported a handgun was stolen from a motor vehicle on Cornelius Road in Rockwell sometime between midnight June 7 and about 9 p.m. June 8. Value of the gun was estimated at $550.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from from the 700 block of Sides Road in Salisbury on June 12 about about 1:20 p.m. Estimated value of the bicycle was $300.

• Deputies received a report of property damage/vandalism on Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell on June 12 just after 4 p.m.

• Darrell Eugene Barbee, 44, of Wildlife Access Road, Richfield, was arrested and charged with communicating threats on June 10.

• Daniel Earl Keith, 40, of Stokes Ferry Road, Gold Hill, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods on June 10.

• Nicholas Matthew Barbee, 42, of W. Liberty St., Salisbury, was arrested and charged with communicating threats on June 11.

• Jeremy James Hardy, 47, of Campbell Road, Woodleaf, was arrested and charged with simple assault on June 12.

• Chastity Roseman Pope, 34, of Blue Waters Drive, Salisbury, was arrested and charged with simple assault June 12.

• Cynthia Leanne Morgan, 34, of Blue Waters Drive, Salisbury, was arrested and charged with simple assault June 12.

• Andres Cruz, 36, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 70 at Lash Drive in Salisbury and charged with driving while impaired.