Two arrested after chase that ended in China Grove

CHINA GROVE — Two Charlotte teens were arrested Friday after they bailed out of a car in China Grove following a pursuit along Interstate 85, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to assist NC Highway Patrol when the men jumped out of their car on N.C. Hwy. 152. A deputy was flagged down by a resident who pointed officers in the direction the two suspects had run.

Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, and Michael Tyrique Hart, 19, were taken into custody after they were found behind a storage building two houses up from where deputies were flagged down.

The owner of the building told deputies that the lock on the building. which had been secure, was now broken.

Both men had outstanding warrants from other counties including Mecklenburg and Cabarrus. Hart was charged with breaking and entering and resisting arrest, felony conspiracy and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and given a $2,500 bond. Horne was charged with breaking and entering, simple assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property, resisting arrest, two counts of fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, speeding, and driving with a revoked license and was given a $500 bond.