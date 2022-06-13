College baseball: Season ends for Tar Heels, Pirates

Staff report

The seasons ended for North Carolina baseball teams in Super Regional play on Sunday with UNC losing 4-3 to Arkansas and East Carolina falling 10-1 to Texas.

Arkansas scored two runs in the ninth to edge the Tar Heels.

The Razorbacks pitched around Vance Honeycutt, walking the freshman from Salisbury three times in his four plate appearances.

Honeycutt, who turned 19 in May, finished the season with a program record 25 homers in 64 games.

He had 10 doubles and four triples and batted .296. He walked 41 times to boost his on-base percentage to .409 and stole 29 bases.

Honeycutt scored 66 runs and drove in 57.