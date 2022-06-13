ATV crash in Rockwell sends juvenile riders to hospitals, no fatal injuries

ROCKWELL — A four-wheeler crash was reported at 832 Geneva Drive in Rockwell near James Drive at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday involving two juveniles who drove into a tree.

One patient, who was not conscious, was airlifted from Bible Missionary Baptist Church on Old Concord Road to CMC Main in Charlotte while the other involved in the crash was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Neither individual was wearing a helmet and there is no indication for fatality.

N.C. Highway Patrol, China Grove Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, Rowan Rescue and Rowan County Emergency Services aided the Bostian Heights Fire Department at the scene. Further details will be released once the report is complete.