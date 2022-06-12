Letters to the editor: June 12

Thanks for a voice of ‘silent majority’

Thank you, Ronnie James, for expressing feelings of the “silent majority” regarding the “bullying” to celebrate the lifestyle of the LGBTQ community. I am thankful Christians are choosing to follow Biblical scripture and are beginning to take a stand.

The message is not about hate but sharing God’s grace for all sinners, all of us … I Corinthians 6: 9-11 assures we can be washed and sanctified through God’s love. This scripture describes many sins and God’s promises. Maybe others that may be offended with my comments will take the time to read this scripture.

— Gail Drury

Salisbury

Feeling bullied a daily reality for gay community

A writer recently stated they will protest the proliferation of Pride month activities and rainbows by boycotting the Pride Cannon Ballers game. He feels bullied, out of place, and uncomfortable at being a minority surrounded by people different than he is.

LGBTQI+ people can empathize.

Daily, our society demeans any person who doesn’t fit the “straight” mold. In-the-face or subtle, gayness is portrayed as unacceptable and genetically defective. Eyes roll at couples, people are beat up or murdered, laws are passed attempting to demean and erase loving families made up of affirming parents who do not look like lawmakers’ “desired” family unit.

Daily, gays are tired of feeling out of place, unsafe and uncomfortable. Going to the store, finding a home, going to work, going to school, going to social and sporting events, shopping for clothes are all filled with a variety of cues that make plain the LGBTQI+ person is not safe there.

Pride month establishes 30 days out of 365 where LGBTQI+ humanity can gather openly with the growing tide of allies in stating there is no “us” and “them,” but “we.”

“We” are all human. We all deserve to live our daily lives without fear, being accepted as we are and who we are with. For the writer boycotting the game, his protest will affect just a few hours out of one month where he feels bullied.

For the gay community, feeling bullied, out of place, unsafe and unwanted is a daily reality. This is what is unacceptable. Being LGBTQI+ is just as much a matter of genetics as how tall we grow.

Acceptance. Love. Freedom to be. These 30 days are filled with hope for a future where people can live safely as themselves all 365 days.

— Laurie Klaus

Salisbury

We should all cherish diversity

In response to “Why a Pride Night?” (Salisbury Post, June 9), Mr. James, I’m sorry you are feeling bullied by the inner workings of a capitalist system that I’m sure you advocate when it supports your own causes.

We, fortunately, live in a very diverse country, and we are all bound to come in contact with people whose values we disagree with. Personally, I feel bullied when I go to a restaurant and see Fox News blaring, or when I stand in line at the grocery store and see someone in front of me with a sidearm or gun strapped across his back. But, I don’t whine about it. I just don’t go back to that restaurant or store.

I don’t think the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will feel your absence at Pride Night. The other attendees who cherish diversity will most likely have a better time without you.

And, by the way, every other night is “straight” night at the ballpark. Only a snowflake would think otherwise.

— Brian Pfaff

Salisbury

Fox News is just the radical right’s propaganda arm

Fox News has once again shown that it is not a news organization, but a propaganda arm for the radical right.

Proof of that: it is refusing to air the Jan 6 committee hearings.

It could be argued that the storming of the Capital by right wing terrorists is the biggest news story in the history of the United States. It is the only time that we have had an attempted coup. During the past year and a half, the Trump cultists have tried their best to cast this terrorist act as simply a bunch of tourists who got carried away.

The reality is that it was an attempted coup. An organized group of Trump supporters tried to interrupt a sitting Congress by not allowing them to perform their duty to certify the electoral vote count of a fair election. Those terrorists were egged on by a sitting president who still refuses to accept that he lost the election. The big lie!

And a lie is an apt description. Yet there is one itty bitty problem with that lie … lack of proof. Trump’s lawyers went before courts over 60 times in their quest to overturn the election. And they lost their arguments over 60 times! Why? Because they did not have any proof. And many of those judges were Trump appointees and many others had been appointed by other Republican presidents.

These judges and others are quickly denounced as RINOs (Republican in Name Only). That’s a bunch of hooey. The reality is that anyone who disagrees with Trump’s position is called a RINO. Being a Trumper has nothing to do with being a Republican. It’s all about the cult. Enhancing that cult is Fox’s full-time job as evidenced by this decision concerning the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

— Jerry Forthofer

Rockwell