Blotter: June 12

SALISBURY — A Winston-Salem man faces a number of charges after allegedly driving 140 miles per hour on I-85 and evading a deputy.

Melvin Julius Griffin, 32, was charged with fleeing/eluding an arrest with a motor vehicle, improper passing and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was also charged with several traffic violations, including speeding, driving a vehicle upon a curb, shoulder and emergency lane or dividing lane on I-85, and not displaying a registration plate. Griffin fled after a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for him failing to display a registration plate.

Griffin was issued a $50,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other arrest reports:

Thaddeus Aakeem Minter, 29, was charged with multiple counts of larceny and failure to appear on two charges. He allegedly stole three edge trimmers, three leaf blowers, two air compressors, two charcoal grills and several other items from Walmart. He was issued a $25,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center. Timothy Minter, 31, was charged with three counts of felony larceny for stealing many of the same items from Walmart. He was issued a $7,500 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.