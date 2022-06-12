Biz Roundup: Cheerwine tour offers chance to win free barbecue

SALISBURY — This summer, the Cheerwine Carolinas ‘Cue Tour will cover 870 miles with restaurants offering items like Cheerwine-infused burnt ends and a bourbon and Cheerwine slushie. This ultimate road trip includes over a dozen stops across the Carolinas.

“Cheerwine and barbecue together are known as the ‘southern handshake,’” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, in a news release. “In addition to being a refreshing sidekick to a plate of pulled pork, Cheerwine’s sweet cherry notes make it a perfect ingredient. Amatuer cooks to seasoned pit masters have incorporated Cheerwine into their smoked meats, barbecue sauces, sides and drinks for generations.”

Three fans will have the chance to win free barbecue at all 13 restaurants (one of the weekly prizes in the “Uniquely Southern Summer Contest”).

Carolinians can take off on the tour and enjoy these stops:

North Carolina

Midwood Smokehouse – Charlotte

Jon G’s Barbecue – Peachland (with Cheerwine-infused burnt ends)

The Redneck BBQ Lab – Benson

Skylight Inn BBQ – Ayden

Sam Jones BBQ – Raleigh

Hursey’s Bar-B-Q – Burlington

Stamey’s Barbecue – Greensboro (with a Cheerwine float)

Camel City BBQ Factory – Winston-Salem

Buxton Hall Barbecue – Asheville (with a bourbon and Cheerwine slushie)

South Carolina

Home Team BBQ – Columbia

Melvin’s BBQ – Charleston (with a Cheerwine float)

Poogan’s Smokehouse – Charleston

Swig & Swine – Charleston (with a Swine Wine cocktail of Cheerwine, strawberry moonshine and sparkling wine)

The family-owned soft drink’s website features several recipes for barbecue, barbecue-friendly sides, sauces and more at cheerwine.com/recipes/.

The Uniquely Southern Summer Contest runs through the end of July, and entrants can win prizes, like the BBQ prize pack, as well as items from popular brands such as Blackstone Products, Bojangles and QuikTrip.

For a chance to win, entrants share a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #CheerwineSummer. Photos must also include Cheerwine to be eligible. A panel of judges will select the best entries based on visual appeal, uniqueness and how well the posts depict contestants creating goodwill.

You can also upload an image of Cheerwine purchase receipts for five additional entries, and consumers can also look for special bonus codes, promotional partners and affiliates to enter on the contest website.

For more information, including a full list of contest rules and details, visit: cheerwine.com/contest/.

Rowan Chamber promotes staff to vice president of business development

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has promoted its member services director to vice president — business development.

Erica Church, who was promoted, has been with the Chamber since June 2019 and recently celebrated her three-year work anniversary with the Chamber.

“Erica has done a wonderful job for the Rowan Chamber and we are pleased with her increased role with Leadership Rowan, special events, communications and business development,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

Church previously worked with not-for-profit organizations, Congressional elected officials and the private sector. She has a bachelor’s of science degree from Appalachian State University. She is married with three children and resides in Rowan County.

North Carolina announces new round of grants for Historically Underutilized Businesses

SALISBURY — The N.C. Department of Administration Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses has partnered with Carolina Small Business Development Fubnd and the National Institute of Minority Economic Development to re-open the RETOOLNC Grant Program Fund to provide funds for for-profit small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses are certified HUB and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms with 50 employees or less. Grants are only available to certified businesses with $1,500,000 or less in gross revenue, according to 2020 tax filing.

Applicants must meet all the following requirements to be eligible for the grant:

• Business must be an independent business located in North Carolina, including sole proprietorships, home businesses and independent contractors.

• For-profit.

• Franchises if franchisor is independent and locally owned.

• Have been in operation on or before February 2019.

• Be certified with NCHUB or NCDOT DBE.

• Have up to 50 employees.

• Not have annual revenues exceed $1,500,000.

• Not have any active bankruptcies or tax liens.

• Not be delinquent on North Carolina State income taxes.

• Provide a detailed statement of how the business has been impacted due to COVID-19.

• Engages in legal activity.

Visit theinstitutenc.org/retoolnc/ for information on how to get certified.

Funds are disbursed to approved grant recipients within 15 business days of receiving a completed application. The grant will be provided at a $10,000 base. Amounts greater than $10,000 will be based on an average of four months operating expenses from 2020 business tax returns.

Selected recipients will receive their disbursements via ACH transfer to their business bank account. A completed ACH form with an attached voided check from the business bank account are required for receiving. RETOOLNC is unable to issue any other forms of payments or to disburse funds to personal bank accounts.

Funds may be used for legitimate business expenses, including but not limited to working capital, lease payments, existing real estate and equipment financing payments and covering payroll shortage.

One business is only eligible to apply, even if it has more than one location in the state of North Carolina. Applications that share a business owner or business name will be disqualified with exception of independent and local franchises.

New business applicants must provide the following in a PDF or JPG format without passwords or restrictive security settings:

• Statement of how COVID-19 has affected the business.

• Valid/unexpired driver’s license or other government issued identification for all owners.

• 2020 business tax returns.

• Most recent business bank statements.

• Certification letter from NCHUB or certification letter from NCDOT.

• Completed ACH form with business banking information including routing, checking account numbers and a copy of a voided check.

• W9 form.

• Agreement to provide an impact statement by November 1 of business accomplishments to include the number of jobs sustained or created.

Previously awarded businesses/second time grant recipients must provide the following in a PDF or JPG format without passwords or restrictive security settings:

• 2020 business tax returns.

• Most recent business bank statements.

• Certification letter from NCHUB or certification letter from NCDOT.

• Detailed statement describing how the previous funding was used and how the new funding will be used.

• Completed ACH form with business banking information including routing, checking account numbers and a copy of a voided check. Banking information must match the bank statement provided for the business.

• Valid/unexpired driver’s license or government-issued ID for all owners of the application.

• W9 form.

• Agreement to provide the impact statement by November 1 of business accomplishments to include the number of jobs sustained or created.

Banking information cannot be changed once the application has been submitted.