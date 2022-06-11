Lynna Clark: Just a thought

My mom was not the nurturing sort. She tended to be a no-nonsense kink of gal. However, she was so smart and capable especially about practical things. Though she had great respect for the Lord, I began to notice a change in her relationship with him when I was away at college. She would write long letters about important things; like how to bake a turkey for Thanksgiving; with reminders to remove the giblet bag before baking. Huh. Who knew? One of those letters in her neat flowing script included this verse. “In the multitude of my thoughts within me, Thy comforts delight my soul.” — Psalm 94:19. It was the first time I remember her quoting Scripture. But that verse became so dear to me later in life, especially regarding my mother. You see, eventually she lost the ability to reason.

As I mentioned, she was a very smart, meticulous individual… until she wasn’t. We started noticing changes in her behavior that were so opposite of her personality. Only two months after the first episode, she lost her life to a rare brain disease. I can’t tell you what that single verse in Psalm 94 meant to me, though she had shared it 30 years earlier.

“In the multitude of my thoughts within me, Thy comforts delight my soul.”

I’m so glad God’s truth never fails. His comfort and peace ushered her into his presence, where she will never be confused or frightened again. In fact, it’s good to think on those comforts every day. “For God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and love and a sound mind.” — 2 Timothy 1:7

May the Lord encourage your heart as you think on him today.

Dear sweet Lord, sometimes it feels as if the world around me hast gone completely crazy… and therefore so have I. So many thoughts and fears pound on my heart. Only you can offer the comfort I need. Please father, I ask that You lift my thinking even to the point of delight in you. Perhaps infuse enough joy to bring others along. Please turn the crashing waves of fear into a peaceful river flowing from your throne. In You alone I place my trust. Amen

Lynna Clark lives in Salisbury. Read more at LynnasWonderfulLife.wordpress.com.