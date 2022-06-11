Library Notes: Enjoy ‘An Ocean of Fun’ during the Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading Week 2

Beginning Monday, June 13, each RPL branch will take turns hosting local performer favorites Robert Jones, MaryAnn McCubbin and Chelsea Childers as they present “An Ocean of Fun: Tales and Songs featuring (Stone) Fish Soup” as part of the 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading School Age program series. This performance is set to take place outdoors at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 13; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 14; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 15; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 16.

Join local performers Robert Jones, MaryAnn McCubbin and Chelsea Childers as they band together to bring fairy tales to life. This amusing and family-friendly show will include a variety of stories and songs that everyone can enjoy. The performance will also highlight an adapted presentation of the childhood classic “Stone Soup,” but with an aquatic flair. These three local performers are well known for sharing their many talents with the Rowan Public Library and children of all ages throughout Rowan County.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.

Other programs for children coming this week include “Books, Babies & Toddlers” (infants to 36 months) and “Summer Storytime” (Preschool). These programs will be held outdoors as weather permits and are hosted by each RPL branch. Check out “Books, Babies and Toddlers” on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m. “Summer Storytimes” (Preschool) will be held on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Also coming this week for children is Checkers Library TV episode 3, “Ships,” which will be released on Wednesday, June 15, at 9 a.m. Join Checkers and Snoozer as they travel to see a real submarine. On this expedition, they’ll be traveling inside of books based on boats and ships. Snoozer will be making a pirate ship craft. This new video will be released on the library’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary). You may also follow the link at bit.ly/CheckersSummer22 for access to the videos. For more information about “Deep Sea Readers” or Checkers Library TV, email Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Summer Reading programs for teens ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesday, June 14 at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesday, June 15 at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursday, June 16 at RPL East (Rockwell). This week, teens are invited to recreate the feeling of building a sandcastle at the beach by making your own kinetic sand. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Teens, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Summer Reading for adults ages 18 and up (including 2022 high school graduates) will include two programs this week. On Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m., join RPL South (China Grove) for “Sustainable Snacking.” This tasty program will offer insight into ocean sustainability efforts and tools while also teaching about the health benefits of seafood. N.C. Cooperative Extension Agent Toi Degree will offer a demonstration on preparing healthy options and discuss their nutritional benefits. Stop by this free and fun event to learn more and try samples. To save your spot, register at bit.ly/RPLSnacking. To learn more, call Paulette at 704-216-7731.

On Wednesday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., adults are invited to join the Virtual Q&A session of the North Carolina Author Series. Meet bestselling North Carolina fiction authors Ann B. Ross and Donna Everhart and find out their secrets to writing a great story. Registration is required to attend this event; you can register at bit.ly/NCAuthors. This event series has virtual and in-person attendance options. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Adults, contact Adult Services Supervisor Abigail Hardison at 704-216-8248 or Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Readers of all ages are invited to register for Summer Reading, and participants are encouraged to continue tracking and logging your reading hours to win prizes. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2022, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.