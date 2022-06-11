Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival scheduled for July 23

GOLD HILL — Historic Gold Hill will hold the 10th annual Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as local artisans showcase and sell their handmade work.

While supporting local artists and craft persons, you can enjoy the unique village shops, restaurant, coffee house and bakery. Experience a family-friendly outing amid the historic setting of Gold Hill, where walking down the wooden sidewalks is like stepping back in time. The Historic Village of Gold Hill is at 840 St. Stephen’s Church Road.

Gold Rush Days is sponsored by the Gold Hill Merchant Association. For more information, email goldhillmerchantsassociation@gmail.com.