Delta Xi Omega Chapter celebrates 75th anniversary

SALISBURY — Delta Xi Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrated its 75th anniversary under the selected theme, “Celebrating our Past, Embracing our Future: Seventy-Five Years of Excellence.”

The local graduate chapter was chartered on April 19, 1947. Charter members were Tillatha M. Brooks, Anne E. Drew, Julia B. Duncan, Permilla F. Dunston, Marion E. Gunn, Beatrice R. Hall, Lucille M. Satterwhite, Carrie M. Shute, Eloise M. Simpson, and Lavolia W. Vails. These service-oriented women were Livingstone College professors, staff and associates of Livingstone College who felt that they could acquaint Salisbury and Rowan with activities of Alpha Kappa Alpha through a graduate chapter. Since its inception, Delta Xi Omega has awarded scholarships to graduating high school students, held summer reading programs, supported women’s healthcare, hosted workshops on building economic legacy, financially supported local services agencies and donated eyeglasses, shoes, and pillowcase dresses locally and to global impact drives.

On Sunday, May 15, as a tribute to the charter members, Delta Xi Omega Chapter members attended Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church, known as the “college church,” for Sunday morning service. Following the church service was the unveiling of the memorial marker in the Poets and Dreamers Garden on the campus of Livingstone College. The chapter also hosted a luncheon on the campus for invited family members and special guests.

International officer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Jennifer King Congleton, 19th Mid-Atlantic Regional Director; Doris R. Asbury, 13th Mid-Atlantic Regional Director; Dr. Terry Bellamy, Western Carolina Cluster Coordinator and Mr. Vernon Brooks, son of chartering member Tillatha M. Brooks participated in the anniversary celebration. Local musicians Virginia Rush, Rebecca Stinson and Phyllis Partee provided music for the anniversary events.

The Diamond Committee chairman is Sarah Stout Lightner and Amelia Hasty-Rhodes is the president of Delta Xi Omega Chapter.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the oldest worldwide service organization for college women of color. The sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on Jan. 15, 1908 that has implemented service action initiatives and social service programs that have transformed communities around the world.