Quotes of the week: ‘Crazy stuff going on’

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on. It’s not like a war on terror. It’s two conventional armies fighting a war.”

— Michael Hill, Salisbury native who flew to Ukraine just a few weeks after the Russians invaded

“I think (users) will really enjoy it because … they can schedule a trip whenever they want to. They don’t have to go to a stop and wait. They can look at their phone and schedule a trip and in about 20 minutes a vehicle will be there.”

— Rodney Harrison, Salisbury Transit director on pilot program meant to work like rideshare services such Uber or Lyft

“We believe in Rowan County and as such our phase one will be a $117 million investment.”

— Todd Ward, senior vice president of planning for Red Rock Developments, which seeks to construct six shell buildings totaling 2.6 million square feet on Long Ferry Road

“We see it as a good opportunity to help our foods department and to be able to do some training with our career technical education, our culinary students. So, we’re very excited about that possibility.”

— Anthony Vann, Rowan-Salisbury Schools chief operations officer on plans to purchase the Richard’s Bar-B-Que property next to Wallace Educational Forum

“It was a great weekend,”

— Rusty Miller, who spearheaded a project to name the Eighth Street Ballpark field in Spencer for Phip Sparger and Willie Noles

“My grandson fell in love with farms the last time I took him through Rowan and this is just such a great experience for any kids to go to.”

— Sandra Loder, who was taking part in the fourth annual Arts & Ag Farm Tour stop at the Circle D Farm

“We really appreciate that this is happening, and it’s free. It’s really good for the community.”

— Francisco Martinez, who was enjoying the return of Pops at the Post

“My dad would just love this place.”

— Larry Roth, who opened The Salisbury Tavern and Leisure Club as an idyllic version of St. Louis pubs from his youth