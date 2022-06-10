One victim airlifted after three vehicles involved in accident that shut down highway in Rockwell

ROCKWELL — A three-vehicle crash in Rockwell on Thursday resulted in multiple hospitalizations and left several roads closed for hours.

The Bostian Heights Fire Department responded to an accident on Thursday on East N.C. 152 near Rock Grove Church Road. A car hit a tractor trailer head on. The driver was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte. The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. A third car was also involved.

Rowan Rescue, Salisbury Fire Department hazmat, Rowan County EMS, N.C. Highway Patrol, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Salisbury Fire Marshal were all on the scene to aid in crash response. Oil and diesel spilled on the road and 50-60 gallons of diesel had to be siphoned from the tractor trailer. The cleaning crew used sand to absorb the remaining oil on the road.

The accident closed the roadway from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Concord Road and Old Lancaster Road were also closed for just over an hour until 3 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation by the N.C. Highway Patrol.