College baseball: Honeycutt makes Freshman All-American team

Staff report

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 2022 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team has been announced and Vance Honeycutt (University of North Carolina/Salisbury High) was one of the 17 outfielders named to the team.

Honeycutt is batting .292 with 24 homers, 56 RBIs and 29 steals. He’s second on the team in RBIs and leads in homers and steals.

Surging for the last month, North Carolina (42-20) is hosting one of the eight best-of-three super regionals, taking on Arkansas, with a spot in Omaha at the College World Series at stake.

The squad is headed by Collegiate Baseball’s National Co-Freshmen Players of The Year in DH Tommy White (N.C. State) and RHP Chase Burns (Tennessee).

Arkansas (41-19) is a talented team, with two top-100 prospects for the upcoming MLB draft. The Razorbacks are only 10-10 down the stretch and were winless in the SEC Tournament, but they upset Oklahoma State in a regional to get to this point.

The lone contest between UNC and Arkansas came in the 1989 College World Series.

The Razorbacks eliminated the Tar Heels by a score of 7-3. Honeycutt’s father, Bob, was on that UNC team.

Schedule

Saturday at 11 a.m. , ESPN

Sunday at 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

East Carolina hosting

• East Carolina (45-19) is hosting Texas (45-19) in a Super Regional, with noon games on ESPN2 on today and Saturday.The Pirates won their seventh regional over the weekend with a 13-4 victory against Coastal Carolina in the Greenville Regional Championship Game.

Freshman pitcher Jake Hunter (East Rowan) is part of the Pirates’ pitching staff. He’s 1-2 this season while pitching 41 2/3 innings.