American Legion baseball: Schedule for the June Classic (10-12)
Published 12:30 am Friday, June 10, 2022
June Classic
Pool A — Rowan County, Cleveland County, Kinston
Pool B — Cherryville, Randolph County, Wayne County
June 10
(at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium)
Randolph County vs. Kinston, 5:30 p.m.
Wayne County vs. Cleveland County, 7:30 p.m.
(at Fraley Field)
Rowan County vs. Cherryville, 6:30 p.m.
June 11
(at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium)
Rowan County vs. Kinston, 2 p.m.
Kinston vs. Cleveland County, 4:30 p.m.
Rowan County vs. Cleveland County, 7 p.m.
(at Fraley Field)
Randolph County vs. Wayne County, 2 p.m.
Wayne County vs. Cherryville, 4 p.m.
Randolph County vs. Cherryville, 7 p.m.
June 12
(at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium)
Semifinal – A No. 1 vs. B No. 2, 11 a.m.
Semifinal – A No. 2 vs. B No. 1, 1:30 p.m.
Championship game – Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.