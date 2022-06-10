American Legion baseball: Schedule for the June Classic (10-12)

June Classic

Pool A — Rowan County, Cleveland County, Kinston

Pool B — Cherryville, Randolph County, Wayne County

June 10

(at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium)

Randolph County vs. Kinston, 5:30 p.m.

Wayne County vs. Cleveland County, 7:30 p.m.

(at Fraley Field)

Rowan County vs. Cherryville, 6:30 p.m.

June 11

(at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium)

Rowan County vs. Kinston, 2 p.m.

Kinston vs. Cleveland County, 4:30 p.m.

Rowan County vs. Cleveland County, 7 p.m.

(at Fraley Field)

Randolph County vs. Wayne County, 2 p.m.

Wayne County vs. Cherryville, 4 p.m.

Randolph County vs. Cherryville, 7 p.m.

June 12

(at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium)

Semifinal – A No. 1 vs. B No. 2, 11 a.m.

Semifinal – A No. 2 vs. B No. 1, 1:30 p.m.

Championship game – Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.