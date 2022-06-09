Rowan Museum set to host American Revolution reenactment this weekend

SALISBURY — Musket fire, cannon smoke and men in 18th century military garb. These things are not a typical sight one expects to see when they venture out in Salisbury.

For visitors to the Old Stone House, however, this weekend is an opportunity to relive history in a unique way that only comes around once a year.

The Rowan Museum is preparing to hold its annual Revolution in the Backcountry this weekend, with activities taking place on June 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m .and on June 12 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will include reenactments of battles from a 1781 campaign that Lord Cornwallis launched through Salisbury. In addition to this, “sutlers” (merchants) selling their unique historical wares, firing demonstrations of different weapons, and living reenactment tours of the Old Stone House will also be available on the premises.

“The campaign in the early part of 1781 was pivotal to the American Revolution. Events that happened all around here led directly to Lord Cornwallis being surrounded and forced to surrender at Yorktown. We are fortunate to host this event honoring the sacrifice of these brave men and women during that time.” Rowan Museum Executive Director Aaron Kepley said.

While the actual battles will begin at 1 p.m. each day, the other activities will be available throughout the morning and afternoon to the public.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Veterans and active duty military are free.

The Rowan Museum is a non-profit local history museum dedicated to the presentation and preservation of local history. The museum is using the Old Stone House as the site for this event as it is the oldest structure in Rowan County, having been built in 1766. The venue is located at 770 Old Stone House Road.

In addition to this event and various other activities throughout the summer, the Old Stone House will also be host to Germanfest, a day long festival celebrating Rowan County’s German Heritage on Sept. 17.

For more information or questions, call the museum at 704-633-5946.