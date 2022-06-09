Planned power outage scheduled in Landis this weekend

LANDIS — The Town of Landis issued a release on Wednesday informing local residents that a power outage would likely take place around the community and affect “most” of its residents on Sunday from 3-7 a.m.

The outage is part of a planned maintenance check for a local substation and was scheduled for a time when it would be less of an inconvenience while many people are still asleep.

The town says that the maintenance may not take the full four hours that it is currently scheduled for but that, ultimately, it will serve to keep the substation working soundly throughout the area for the foreseeable future.

The CDC reports that food left in refrigerators will be fine for up to four hours and that food in freezers will last a total of 24 hours without power.

Town Manager Diane Seaford asks that local residents be mindful of the workers and avoid calling 911 for related inquiries regarding the power outage during that time.

Duke will not be providing any direct updates on the status of the work while they are doing maintenance but the town anticipates power to be back on at or before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.