Kannapolis Police hosting free bike rodeo

KANNAPOLIS — Children ages 5-12 are invited to join the city of Kannapolis for a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon on June 18 at the N.C. Research Campus. Police officers will show children how to ride their bicycles safely while having fun.

The event will take place at the horseshoe on North Research Campus Drive.

Children and their parents are invited to visit activity stations to learn more about helmet fittings, bike inspections, hand signals and bike safety. Children will also be able to ride along with Kannapolis police officers and participate in an obstacle course.

Bring your bike and helmet to the event. A limited number of helmets, donated by Safe Kids, will be given away.

Registration is free and required in advance at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&locale=en-US&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list.