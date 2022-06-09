Area sports: Rowan softball splits

From staff reports

The Rowan County Lady Legion softball team split Tuesday’s doubleheader with Kannapolis at the East Rowan field.

Lonna Addison pitched a 2-1 win for Rowan and drove in a run. Kady Collins got a run home for Rowan (1-3) with a bunt.

• Kannapolis came back to take a 5-3 win. Kori Miller led Rowan at the plate.

Junior Legion

Unbeaten Carson beat Kannapolis 7-4 on Tuesday.

Austin Efird was the winning pitcher. Efird and Cody Russell had the key hits.

Legion baseball

Drew Harmon’s walk-off hit gave Randolph County a 7-6 win against Stanly County on Wednesday.

McCanless ace

Bill Dawson, 76, of Landis made a hole-in-one on Tuesday at McCanless.

He used a 7-iron to ace the 105-yard No. 3 hole from the red tees.

He was playing with Ken Jayne and Buddy Helton. This was his second career ace.

GARS at Corbin Hills

GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice at Corbin Hills.

Two teams tied for first place with a minus-22.

The team of David Brown, Windsor Eagle, Dickie Peeler and Paul Rogers won the scorecard playoff over the team of Tommy Lambert, Les Loman, Edgar Osborne and Lynn Shook.

Third was the team of Jim Brown, Thomas Dodge, Carrol Downey and Larry Perrell.

Bobby Bryant made the longest putt on No. 9, while John Goodman won closest to the pin on No. 2.

The team of Bernard Caldwell, Tommy Ellis, Franklin Ford, and Red McClain had the best scratch score with a minus-15.

There were nine eagles made.

The par-5 18th hole was eagled by the teams of Brown, Eagle, Peeler and Rogers; Burris, Correll, Pope and Williams; Caldwell, Ellis, Ford and McClain; Cress, Daniels, Petrea and Safley; Griffin, Goodman, Safrit and Teter, and Merto, Reid, Rollins and Seamon.

Team Anderson, Jordan, Scearce and Struzick eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole and the team of Lambert, Loman. Osborne and Shook eagled No. 6 and No. 11.

Minor leagues

Owen White (Carson) has won his last four starts for Hickory and is 5-2.

He struck out 10 in six innings on Saturday.

Youth track

Rowan Express athletes competes in the AAU North Carolina State District Qualifier at Charlotte’s Olympic High.

The top 16 in each event advance to Region 25 Junior Olympic Qualifier at Olympic on June 23-26.

Boys 8 and under

Braejohn Ellis

100 -16th – 16.28

Turbo Javelin- 5th- 48-10

Girls, age 9

Londyn Young

Long Jump- 12th- 7-7.50

Boys, age 10

Braxton Ellis

Shot Put- 2nd- 21-1

Turbo Javelin- 2nd- 68-2

Levi McCombs

100, 16th- 14.93

400, 10th- 1:15.55

Boys, age 11

Azlan Bell

400, 15th- 1:10.21

80 hurdles,10th- 22.10

Bralin Ellis

Shot Put- 1st- 33-7

Discus- 2nd- 52-2

Turbo Javelin- 2nd- 72-7

Boys. age 12

Dyllion Steele

Shot Put- 15th- 18-0.5,

Jeremiah Starnes

Shot Put- 12th- 20-7.5

Discus- 9th- 40-0

Turbo Javelin, 15th- 37-10

Boys, age 14

Brenden Ellis

100 hurdles, 11th, 23.04

200 hurdles, 16th- 39.64

Discus, 8th, 76-7.5

Javelin- 3rd- 82-5

Girls, 15-16

Brittany Ellis

Shot Put- 2nd- 37-7.50

Discus- 4th- 97-8

Javelin- 3rd- 92-10

Jamasia Jackson

Shot Put- 13th- 26-3

Discus- 14th- 63-6.50

Javelin- 13th- 46-7

Iyanna Berry

100 hurdles, 17.38

400 hurdles, 10th- 1:14.86

Triple Jump, 8th- 32-8.50

Men, ages 17-18

Quintin Wilson

110 hurdles, 11th- 16.42

400 hurdles, 14th- 1:05.79