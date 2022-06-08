Granite Quarry receives flexible grant funding to transform town

GRANITE QUARRY — While still in its proposal stage, the Town of Granite Quarry plans for a brighter future with funds it received from U.S. Department of Treasury.

The town, as a non-entitled unit, received an American Rescue Plan Act grant last month as a standard allowance, meaning the sum allows for maximum spending flexibility with minimal compliance burden. With these freed-up funds, Granite Quarry plans to amend the adopted grant project ordinance at its next budget meaning on June 13.

The U.S. Department of Treasury distributes the relief grant to NEUs by state government. While the town has no infrastructure to fund, it is proposed that the $959,917 received goes toward raising salaries of government workers.

The necessary policies were adopted by Granite Quarry’s Board of Aldermen on May 19. If the board adopts the amended ARPA Grant Project Ordinance by vote, staff will begin the process of designating the funds, which would take place in the next few months.

By using the funds to raise salaries, financial officer Shelley Shockley said town officials are unsure about other projects down the road. Fortunately, since the grant funds are freed up, the final rule by the U.S. Department of Treasury of using the funds by 2025 does not apply to Granite Quarry. This means a 10-year-long project would be able to use ARPA backing as a source for completion. The Board of Aldermen also made a motion to conduct a public hearing June 13 at 6 p.m. for feedback on the proposed budget. The hearing will be held at the town hall at 143 N. Salisbury GQ Ave. in Granite Quarry.