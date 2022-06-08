Blotter: June 8
Published 6:59 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022
In Salisbury Police reports:
- Thomas Aaron Whitlock, 37, was charged with driving while impaired on Tuesday. The arrest was made in the 1900 block of Mooresville Road after police responded to a call about an accident with possible injuries at the intersection with Candlewick Drive.
In Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A local business reported that at some time between Sunday and Monday morning, company vehicles had been robbed. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Barringer Road and the victims reported that an estimated $5,000 in tools had been stolen from the trucks.
- A U.S. Postal Service vehicle had its resonator stolen off of the truck. The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Potneck Road and the total estimated loss is $600. The resonator is oftentimes confused by thieves for the catalytic converter on a vehicle.
- Tommy Brackett was charged with assault on a female on Monday in China Grove. The arrest was made in the 400 block of a residence off of Ross Street.