Whitey Harwood, From the Wood Shed: Here’s your sign

n the My Turn by Roger Hull (May 22), the question was, “Why would someone take signs?” Now it’s My Turn and I would like to answer that question with these questions.

1. Why would someone call a veteran on Memorial Day and say “Thank you for your service?” Thank you, Shama.

2. Why would someone that’s a Certified Commissioned Conservative Christian County “Bored” member drive drunk? Did I mention White, Straight, Republican Male?

3. Why would someone, such as a Humane Outfit, have a fundraiser to help save the animals and then generate great big plastic trash bags full of Styrofoam boxes, plastic cups, plastic spoons and forks to help destroy the earth?

4. Why would someone chain a dog to a tree?

5. Why would someone park in a “No Parking Zone?”

6. Why would someone leave a shopping cart in the middle of a parking lot?

7. Why would someone drive 40 mph in the left hand lane?

8. Why would someone put trash in the recycle bin at the China Grove Little League Park?

9. Why would someone empty their ashtray in the middle of the street?

10. Why would someone take a baby, in a stroller, to the “Hottest Day of the Year Day” in China Grove? AKA Farmer’s Day.

11. Why would Any Human Being release a balloon for any reason?

Here goes a bonus question: Why would someone need a sign in their yard to start with?

And still people wonder why there’s trash in the ditches.

Shama is my daughter, Thank You Jesus.

Whitey Harwood lives in Rowan County.