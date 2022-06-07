Survey first step in plan to address issues in West End

SALISBURY — People may find themselves approached Tuesday and Wednesday by city staff, community members or members of IDEA Analytics, cell phones in hand, to complete a two-day survey effort that is part of the WEST END project, aimed at addressing crime prevention, recreational and public space development and youth programs in the West End neighborhood.

The Salisbury Police Department, in partnership with Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, Salisbury Community Planning Department and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, will be conducting surveys as part of a plan made possible by an $800,000 Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation (BCJI) grant from the Department of Justice.

Survey-takers will begin reaching out to those in the community Tuesday, June 7, at 8 a.m. and Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 a.m., and information will be collected while walking with the use of cell phones. The information and observations will help the City of Salisbury and IDEA Analytics have details to support the goals of the project.

In a previous news release about the grant, the city of Salisbury said the West End is considered a “persistent-poverty area,” with half of the community reporting 36% and the other half reporting 23% living in poverty. The neighborhood has been long-plagued by economic, criminal and housing standard challenges

The West End Project aims to achieve the following goals:

Develop a Community Violence Intervention Team, Develop and/or enhance recreational and public spaces to further collaborate with community groups, and Connect and engage with youth and young adults for crime prevention and public safety.

The project seeks to focus City resources during the project period to further understand the contributing factors to crime and disorder in the West End and develop sustainable responses in conjunction with the community.