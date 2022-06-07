Rowan Chamber delegation meets with state leaders in Raleigh

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Staff Report

From the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce

The Rowan Chamber is taking 16 business and community leaders to Raleigh for meetings on June 7 with State Representatives, House and Senate Leadership, North Carolina Cabinet Secretaries and other key staffers. The trip is part of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance group trip with a reception in Raleigh from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Members of the Rowan Chamber delegation are: Gov. Affairs Chair Terry Osborne (Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board); Jim Greene (Rowan County Commission); Mayor Barbara Mallett (East Spencer) Dr. Anthony Davis (Livingstone College); Pete Teague (Livingstone College); Rod Crider (Rowan EDC); Ken Ingle (RCCC); Lori Cinquemani (SECU); Karla Foster (New Pointe Realty) Roy Johnson (NC Transportation Museum), and Elaine Spalding (Rowan Chamber of Commerce). Other joining the group in Raleigh are: Teross Young (Food Lion); Desiree Dustin (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Denise Hallett (Vulcan Materials); Dr. Carol Spalding (RCCC); and, Sarah Devlin (RCCC).

The Rowan Chamber is advocating for a number of priority projects for Salisbury and Rowan County, including but not limited to: infrastructure improvements at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport; support for north Rowan’s new I-85 Exit at McCanless Road for better access to East Spencer and High Rock Lake areas; funding for Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; tax policy that encourages growth and capital investment, tax credits for historic preservation redevelopment; funding for Empire Hotel restoration in the opportunity zone; support for the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center retention and expansion of programs to serve veterans and support for Medicaid reform that allows providers to lead a cost savings transformational model.

