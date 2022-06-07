Rowan Chamber delegation meets with state leaders in Raleigh

From the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce

The Rowan Chamber is taking 16 business and community leaders to Raleigh for meetings on June 7 with State Representatives, House and Senate Leadership, North Carolina Cabinet Secretaries and other key staffers. The trip is part of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance group trip with a reception in Raleigh from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Members of the Rowan Chamber delegation are: Gov. Affairs Chair Terry Osborne (Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board); Jim Greene (Rowan County Commission); Mayor Barbara Mallett (East Spencer) Dr. Anthony Davis (Livingstone College); Pete Teague (Livingstone College); Rod Crider (Rowan EDC); Ken Ingle (RCCC); Lori Cinquemani (SECU); Karla Foster (New Pointe Realty) Roy Johnson (NC Transportation Museum), and Elaine Spalding (Rowan Chamber of Commerce). Other joining the group in Raleigh are: Teross Young (Food Lion); Desiree Dustin (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Denise Hallett (Vulcan Materials); Dr. Carol Spalding (RCCC); and, Sarah Devlin (RCCC).

The Rowan Chamber is advocating for a number of priority projects for Salisbury and Rowan County, including but not limited to: infrastructure improvements at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport; support for north Rowan’s new I-85 Exit at McCanless Road for better access to East Spencer and High Rock Lake areas; funding for Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; tax policy that encourages growth and capital investment, tax credits for historic preservation redevelopment; funding for Empire Hotel restoration in the opportunity zone; support for the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center retention and expansion of programs to serve veterans and support for Medicaid reform that allows providers to lead a cost savings transformational model.