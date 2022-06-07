Police obtain one warrant for March shooting, East Spencer

EAST SPENCER — On March 15, three people were shot on East Henderson Street in what was classified a domestic incident, according to Police Chief John Fewell. The department has now obtained a warrant for at least one person involved in the shooting.

Fewell said he expects more warrants will come, as there were at least three people suspected of firing guns at the scene, and evidence points to at least four different weapons used.

“Everyone knows everyone in this case,” he said. But he is hoping the community can step up with additional information. “They can call anonymously, they don’t have to give their name, but we ask that anyone with any information, please reach out.”

At least two people sustained serious injuries in the incident, he said.

Anyone with information can call the department at 704-637-1660.