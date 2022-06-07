Evelyn Uddin-Khan, my turn: Robinson has lost his way

By Evelyn Uddin-Khan

Well, Lt. Gov. Robinson, do you realize that if you were in that Buffalo supermarket two weeks ago a white man could have shot you dead because you are a Black man?

Perhaps you are not keeping up with the news, but that young white man hated Blacks so much he had no remorse about gunning them down like flies.

The two of you — one white, one Black — have a few things in common. You both hate Blacks, Jews, Muslims, LGBT and so on, and you love guns.

As a politician, and a leader in the state of North Carolina you are really morally unfit for the office you hold. It is public knowledge that the NRA bought your space in the lieutenant governor’s office, but you don’t have to be so blatantly offensive to people who do not share your criminal views on guns.

How do you think the Black citizens of this state, this nation, feel and react when they read the venom that you spit out and when so many of your Black brothers and sisters are killed daily by the guns you advocate just because they are Black?

How do you think Jews and Muslims and LGBTs feel?

“Law-abiding citizens of this nation” or any nation, do not go around shooting to death innocent children in classrooms, or people in supermarkets because of the color of their skin. Do you get it? People in this nation are shot because they are Black, Jews, brown, different. They are shot in churches, synagogues, cinemas, shopping malls – all public spaces.

How low can Robinson go? As low as the NRA wants him to go. If he has to crawl for the NRA to get to the governor’s office, he will do just that. He is the kind of candidate they love, and would spend as much money as they need to, to buy him the office he craves. And to hell with the fools who voted for him.

Power has gone to his little head, and there is no stopping him now. Or so he feels. Voters out there, we need you to put Robinson in his place. The love of power can corrupt any irresponsible fool, and since God gives and takes power, be careful — you may not want to annoy the Almighty.

But there is another side to Robinson’s ridiculous words and behavior. Silence is consent. This means that the Republican Party and the NRA are perhaps in agreement with this man’s offensive and outrageous language and behavior. Perhaps Robinson as a Black politician is voicing opinions that members of the Republican Party are afraid to say out loud.

He is the perfect scapegoat, doing the perfect job for them, in an election year, over the dead bodies of ten Black people, nineteen little children and their two teachers.

Mr. Robinson, here is a question for you. The Buffalo shooter wanted to rid America of Blacks, browns, Jews, Muslims, all non-white, non-Christians. Where do you fit in, in this gruesome picture? Where would you go when another shooter like him comes along and want to deport you?

You have betrayed your people, your ancestors and all the people in this country who have died because they are Black, in slavery and unable to defend or speak for themselves.

A man in your position ought to be a role model, a beacon of hope for the young children in our society today. Somewhere along the way you lost your way, took the wrong turn.

I feel sorry for you and I hope that you leave public office before you do more harm. I am sure a loyal servant like you would have no trouble getting a job with the NRA.

Evelyn Uddin-khan moved to Salisbury in 2018 after living in the New York City area for most of her life. She taught in public schools and for a community college in the New York City area.